Blood Markers Of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Could Pave The Way To A Diagnostic Test



8/2/2017 6:36:17 AM

In an effort to find the cause of chronic fatigue syndrome, researchers have identified 17 immune molecules whose concentrations in patients’ blood correlate with disease severity.

Why it matters:

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is poorly understood and notoriously difficult to diagnose or treat, and some medical professionals question whether it is psychological or biological in nature. One area of research has been cytokines — molecules the immune system uses to communicate while combating foreign invaders in the body.

Read at STAT


