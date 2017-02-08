|
Here's Why The Best Is Yet To Come For EXACT Sciences (EXAS)
8/2/2017 6:32:10 AM
Millions of Americans forego getting tested for colon cancer; however, a new colon cancer test from Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is changing that, and as a result, patients are catching their cancer sooner. The simple test is resonating with aging baby boomers who might otherwise skip testing, and since guidelines call for testing everyone between age 50 to 74, there's still a lot of untapped market opportunity that could reward Exact Sciences' investors.
