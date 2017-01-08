|
Pfizer (PFE) Revenue Misses as Demand Falls for Older Drugs
8/1/2017 8:41:08 AM
Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) quarterly revenue missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hurt by falling demand for its blockbuster pneumonia vaccine Prevnar as well as older drugs.
Sales of Prevnar declined 8.2 percent to $1.15 billion, largely due to the timing of government purchases for the pediatric indication.
Sales of its copycat generics and biosimilars fell 13.5 percent in the quarter to $5.23 billion.
