Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Mankind Pharma
’s Subsidiary
Lifestar Pharma
Expands R&D in RTP Hub
Tweet
8/1/2017 8:13:35 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Lifestar Pharma, a subsidiary of an India-based pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, has committed to adding a manufacturing and research and development hub in the Triangle after buying a new warehouse near Research Triangle Park for nearly $7.8 million.v
Read at
Triangle Business Journal
Related News
Adare Pharma
to Expand Its Manufacturing and Formulation R&D in Vandalia
AstraZeneca PLC
(AZN) Sold Its U.S. HQ But Will Spend $100 Million Expanding Its Australia Facility
PixarBio
Slashed Headcount, Evicted from Medford Headquarters
Endo International
(ENDP) Slashes 875 Jobs and Will Shutter Alabama Facilities
Illumina
(ILMN) Accelerator in the Bay Area Makes Room for 5 New Biotech Startups
Japanese Pharma Giant
Astellas
(ALPMY) Sets Up Shop in Cambridge
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC)'s New Indiana Distribution Center to Create 120+ Jobs
Athenex
Gets Tax Incentives For Its New $208 Million New York Facility
Google
(GOOG) Quietly Invests in This Cancer-Testing Startup, Builds Lab on
Verily
(GOOGL) Campus to Sweeten Deal
Merz North America
to Consolidate Three Facilities, Will Retain 165 Jobs and Hopes to Create More
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Triangle Business Journal
•
Mankind Pharma
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate