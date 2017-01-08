 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Mankind Pharma’s Subsidiary Lifestar Pharma Expands R&D in RTP Hub



8/1/2017 8:13:35 AM

Lifestar Pharma, a subsidiary of an India-based pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, has committed to adding a manufacturing and research and development hub in the Triangle after buying a new warehouse near Research Triangle Park for nearly $7.8 million.v



