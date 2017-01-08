 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
PixarBio Slashed Headcount, Evicted from Medford Headquarters



8/1/2017 7:42:43 AM

The company disclosed in a federal filing last month that it had laid off more than half of its employees, and had been evicted from its Medford headquarters after failing to pay rent on time.



