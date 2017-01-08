Employer:
PixarBio
Slashed Headcount, Evicted from Medford Headquarters
Tweet
8/1/2017 7:42:43 AM
The company disclosed in a federal filing last month that it had laid off more than half of its employees, and had been evicted from its Medford headquarters after failing to pay rent on time.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
Seeking Alpha
