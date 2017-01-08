|
Clementia Readies $100M IPO with Promising Pipeline, But Trial Results Leave Doubt
Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) aims to sell 7.15 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share to raise $100 million in an IPO.
Clementia is a mid-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RARy-based treatments for abnormal growth and maintenance of human cartilage and tissue.
The company has a promising pipeline of treatments with potentially broad applications, but the lack of statistically significant results in trial to date leads me to suggest investors AVOID the IPO and watch the company for its 2019 initial Phase 3 results.
