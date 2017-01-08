 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Seen as “Tricky” Takeover Target After Big Setback Last Week



8/1/2017 6:48:26 AM

Hurdles ranging from existing commercial tie-ups to politics make drugmaker AstraZeneca a problematic takeover target in the wake of last week's big lung cancer setback that hammered the stock and rekindled takeover talk.

Industry executives and bankers say Pfizer, which failed to buy it for $118 billion in 2014, is unlikely to return, while European rivals Novartis, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline are wary of large deals.

Read at Reuters


Reuters
   

