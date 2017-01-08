 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Sell-Off May Be Overdone



8/1/2017 6:34:17 AM

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) were up 0.2% to $85 in after-hours trading on Monday, July 31, after finishing the trading session down 13.5%.

The Boulder, Colo.-based firm and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) before the market open unveiled a collaboration to evaluate the combination of Bristol-Myers' s immunotherapy Opdivo and Clovis Oncology's poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor Rubraca in Phase 3 studies in advanced advanced ovarian cancer and advanced triple-negative breast cancers.

