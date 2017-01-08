Employer:
Beware Doping Athletes! This Sensor May Be Your Downfall,
University at Buffalo
Study Reveals
Tweet
8/1/2017 6:08:11 AM
Scientists searching for traces of drugs, bomb-making components and other chemicals often shine light on the materials they’re analyzing.
This approach is known as spectroscopy, and it involves studying how light interacts with trace amounts of matter.
One of the more effective types of spectroscopy is infrared absorption spectroscopy, which scientists use to sleuth out performance-enhancing drugs in blood samples and tiny particles of explosives in the air.
