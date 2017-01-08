 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biofeedback Technology Helping Improve Balance In Parkinson's Patients, University of Houston Study



8/1/2017 6:06:47 AM

University of Houston researchers in the Department of Health and Human Performance are helping patients with Parkinson's disease regain stable balance and confidence in performing daily activities in their own homes. A research team is developing the Smarter Balance System (SBS), a smartphone-based biofeedback rehabilitation system that guides patients through a series of balance exercises using wearable technology.

Read at News Release


