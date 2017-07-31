|
Mapping The Brain's Microbiome: Can Studying Germs In The Brain Lead To A Cure For Alzheimer's?
7/31/2017 10:01:12 AM
Could it really all come down to infection? Two scientists and a team of researchers are trying to find out.
Harvard researchers, Dr. Rudolph Tanzi and Robert D. Moir, PhD, are heading up a team, funded by the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund and the Good Ventures Foundation, that has taken on mapping the microbiome, the population of microorganisms, some helpful and some pathological, that exists inside the brain.
