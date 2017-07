The takeover battle between AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is pretty well known. In 2014, Pfizer launched a takeover bid for AstraZeneca. The offer was immediately rejected by AstraZeneca, which said that it could generate more value for shareholders as a standalone company. Pfizer raised its offer three times only to be rejected by the British drugmaker on each of the three occasions.