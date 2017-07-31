|
FDA Raises Big Safety Concerns With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Arthritis Drug Sirukumab
7/31/2017 8:33:45 AM
There were more deaths in patients taking Johnson & Johnson's experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab than among those taking a placebo, staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a report published Monday.
The report comes two days before an outside committee of advisors meets to discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisers but typically does so.
comments powered by