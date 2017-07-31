 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

FDA Raises Big Safety Concerns With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Arthritis Drug Sirukumab



7/31/2017 8:33:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
There were more deaths in patients taking Johnson & Johnson's experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab than among those taking a placebo, staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a report published Monday.

The report comes two days before an outside committee of advisors meets to discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisers but typically does so.


Read at Reuters
Read at FDA
Read at News Release
Read at News Release
Read at Reuters
Read at FDA
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 