In Race, Kite Pharma (KITE) Slides Head-First to File CAR-T MAA in Europe

Kite Files the Industry's First CAR-T Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
• Submission Based on Primary Analysis of ZUMA-1 in Patients with Aggressive NHL
• Accelerated Assessment Granted Through Priority Medicines (PRIME) Regulatory Initiative
Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today
announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application
(MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel
as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large
B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and
primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for
autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first
chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA.
Axicabtagene ciloleucel is currently under review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), and the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User
Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2017.
The MAA for axicabtagene ciloleucel is supported by data from the ZUMA-1
trial, which met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR),
with 82 percent (p < 0.0001) of patients achieving a response after a
single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel. At a median follow-up of 8.7
months, 44 percent of patients were in ongoing response, which included
39 percent of patients in complete response (CR). The most common Grade
3 or higher adverse events included cytokine release syndrome and
neurologic events, which were generally reversible.
"The MAA submission of axicabtagene ciloleucel marks an important global
milestone in the development of engineered T cell therapy," said Arie
Belldegrun, M.D., FACS, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer
of Kite. "We are excited to work closely with the EMA, Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced
Therapies (CAT) to help bring this potentially transformative therapy to
patients in the EU."
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of blood cancer that affects around
93,000 people in Europe every year.i DLBCL is one of the
subtypes of NHL that is aggressive or fast growing.ii While
many patients can achieve and maintain complete remission after initial
treatment, patients who experience relapse or do not respond to initial
treatment historically have poor outcomes. The company estimates that
approximately 7,800 patients in the EU 5 alone may benefit from CAR-T
therapy.
In May 2016, the CHMP and CAT granted access to its newly established
Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory initiative for axicabtagene
ciloleucel in the treatment of patients with refractory DLBCL. Access to
the PRIME initiative is granted by the EMA to support the development
and accelerate the review of new therapies to treat patients with a high
unmet need.
About axicabtagene ciloleucel
Kite's lead product candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, is an
investigational therapy in which a patient's T cells are engineered to
express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target the antigen CD19, a
protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias,
and redirect the T cells to kill cancer cells. Axicabtagene ciloleucel
has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status for diffuse
large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL),
and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory
support for DLBCL in the EU.
About Kite
Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of
innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid,
long-term durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care.
The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell
receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune
system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. Kite is based in Santa
Monica, CA. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.
