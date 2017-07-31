Former Inotek (ITEK) Executive Jumps Ship to Flex Pharma (FLKS) as CEO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click
Flex
Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company
that is developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and
spasticity associated with severe neurological diseases including
multiple sclerosis (MS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis (ALS) under FDA Fast Track designation, today
announced that the Board of Directors has appointed William McVicar,
Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer of Flex Pharma.
Dr. McVicar joined Flex Pharma in April 2017 as President of Research &
Development. In June 2017, Dr. McVicar was appointed interim President
and CEO with Christoph Westphal, M.D., Ph.D. continuing to serve as
Chairman of the Board of Flex Pharma.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited to announce Bill as
the permanent President and CEO of Flex Pharma,” said Dr. Westphal. “As
a company, we have made important strides in recent months across our
therapeutic portfolio, most notably with the recent Fast Track
designation granted by the FDA for the development of FLX-787 for the
treatment of severe muscle cramps in patients with ALS. I believe that
Bill and the entire senior management team will succeed in executing on
our business strategy while optimizing shareholder value over the
long-term.”
“At Flex Pharma, we are dedicated to developing and delivering novel
treatments for neuromuscular disorders to patients in need,” said Dr.
McVicar. “It is an honor to be named as President and CEO of a company
focused on alleviating severe cramping and spasticity prevalent among
incurable neurological diseases, such as ALS, CMT and MS. We are
encouraged by the Fast Track designation received for FLX-787, one of
the most advanced, novel compounds for severe neurological diseases, and
look forward to continued collaboration with the FDA in this phase of
accelerated clinical development. We are on track to initiate Phase 2
clinical trials of FLX-787 in both ALS and CMT this quarter in the US.
These studies will yield important data readouts in 2018.”
“Following a thorough search process, Bill emerged as the best leader
for the company as it enters this important phase of clinical
execution,” said Dr. Rod MacKinnon, Nobel laureate and Flex Pharma
Scientific Co-Founder, Board Member, and Scientific Advisory Board
Co-Chair. “Flex Pharma is well positioned for clinical and operational
success. I have full confidence in Bill to lead the continued
advancement of our potentially life-altering therapies through the
necessary regulatory pathways and ultimately deliver to the patients who
currently have no safe and effective options.”
Dr. McVicar has a track record of clinical development and operational
success with nearly 30 years of experience, most recently serving as
Chief Scientific Officer at Inotek. During his tenure at Inotek, he also
served as Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development, Chief
Scientific Officer, and President. Prior to Inotek, he served as Vice
President of Development Operations at Sepracor, where he oversaw the
development, FDA review, and approval of multiple NDAs and SNDAs,
including BROVANA®, XOPENEX MDI®, and XOPENEX’s pediatric approval,
which were each approved in a single 10-month review cycle. Dr. McVicar
and Flex Chief Medical Officer Thomas Wessel, M.D., Ph.D. worked
together at Sepracor through the U.S. approval of LUNESTA®. Prior to
Sepracor, Dr. McVicar held various positions of increasing
responsibility at Sandoz, Novartis and Rhone Poulenc Rorer.
About Flex Pharma
Flex Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is
developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and
spasticity associated with the severe neurological diseases including
ALS, MS and Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT). The Company’s lead candidate,
FLX-787, is being developed under Fast Track designation for the
treatment of severe muscle cramps associated with ALS. Flex Pharma was
founded by National Academy of Science members Rod MacKinnon, M.D. (2003
Nobel Laureate), and Bruce Bean, Ph.D., recognized leaders in the fields
of ion channels and neurobiology, along with Chair Christoph Westphal,
M.D., Ph.D.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current
expectations concerning, among other things, the design and timing of
ongoing and anticipated clinical trials, including the timing for
results of our clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are
based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of
this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties,
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties
include, without limitation: the status, timing, costs, results and
interpretation of our clinical studies; the uncertainties inherent in
conducting clinical studies; our ability to enroll patients in each of
clinical studies on a timely basis; expectations of our ability to make
regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals;
availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable
operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the inherent
uncertainties associated with intellectual property; and other factors
discussed in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and
subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov,
for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only
as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update
our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.