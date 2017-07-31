Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Ink Pact to Marry Their PD-1/PARP Drugs in Phase II and III

NEW YORK & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Clovis
Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLVS) announced the companies have entered
into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s immunotherapy Opdivo
and Clovis Oncology’s poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor Rubraca
in pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in:
-
Advanced ovarian cancer: First-line
maintenance treatment study to evaluate Rubraca + Opdivo,
Rubraca, Opdivo and placebo in newly diagnosed patients
with stage III/IV high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary
peritoneal cancer who have completed platinum-based chemotherapy.
-
Advanced triple-negative breast cancers
(TNBC): First-line maintenance treatment study to evaluate Rubraca
+ Opdivo, Rubraca, Opdivo and chemotherapy in
patients with stage IV or recurrent locally advanced inoperable TNBC
associated with a homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).
The collaboration will also include a Phase 2 study to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of Opdivo in combination with Rubraca
in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
(mCRPC). The Opdivo + Rubraca combination in mCRPC will be
conducted as an arm of a larger Bristol-Myers Squibb-sponsored study.
Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP enzymes,
including PARP-1, PARP-2, and PARP-3, being developed for the treatment
of solid tumors associated with homologous recombination deficiency
(HRD), defined as the presence of a deleterious BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation,
a deleterious mutation in another gene involved in DNA damage repair,
and/or a high percentage of tumor genome with LOH, a phenotypic
consequence of HRD. Opdivo is a human programmed death receptor-1
(PD-1) blocking antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor expressed on
activated T-cells and other immune cells. The overlap in immuno-biology
linked to these agents supports the potential for synergy of PARP
inhibition and PD-1 blockade. Preclinical evidence has demonstrated that
PARP inhibition can trigger inflammation, cell death and increase T-cell
infiltration within tumors.
“We are very enthusiastic about studying Rubraca and Opdivo
in combination, and the potential to create new treatment options for
patients with multiple tumor types, as well as for patients beyond those
with BRCA mutations,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President, and CEO
of Clovis Oncology. “This substantial clinical collaboration in ovarian,
triple-negative breast and prostate cancers represents a significant
effort by Clovis and Bristol-Myers Squibb to realize that potential.”
“This clinical collaboration addresses areas of unmet medical need where
the combination of Opdivo and Rubraca may lead to an
additional treatment option for patients with difficult to treat
cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., head of Oncology Development,
Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We are committed to investigating a wide range of
oncology therapies and look forward to studying the combination of
Clovis’ PARP inhibitor and our immunotherapy.”
The planned multi-arm clinical trials will be conducted in the U.S.,
Europe, and possibly additional countries. Clovis will be the study
sponsor and conducting party for the ovarian cancer study and
Bristol-Myers Squibb will be the study sponsor and conducting party for
the breast and prostate cancer studies. Specific terms of the agreement
were not disclosed. All three studies are expected to begin before the
end of 2017.
About Ovarian Cancer
According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, ovarian
cancer is the seventh most common cancer in women worldwide (18th
most common cancer overall), with 239,000 new cases diagnosed in 2012.
There are often no specific initial symptoms, and in an estimated 80 to
85% of ovarian cancer cases, the cancer has spread to other parts of the
body before a person is diagnosed and can be treated. Ovarian cancer
ranks fifth in cancer deaths in the U.S. and causes more deaths than any
other cancer of the female reproductive system.
About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women worldwide
with nearly 1.7 million new cases diagnosed in 2012, accounting for 25%
of all new cancer cases in women according to the International Agency
for the Research of Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization. More
than one out of every 10 breast cancers are found to be triple-negative,
meaning the cancer does not have the biomarkers that predict response to
hormonal therapy or therapies that target HER2 receptors. Triple
negative tumors are often aggressive and have a poorer prognosis
compared to hormone receptor-positive breast cancers.
About Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men,
with 1.1 million new cases diagnosed worldwide in 2012. Unlike many
early-stage prostate cancers that need normal levels of testosterone to
grow, castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) continues to grow even
when the amount of testosterone in the body is reduced to castrate
levels. CRPC patients have a very high likelihood of having or
developing metastases, meaning the cancer has spread to other areas of
the body. While the 5-year survival rate for most stages of prostate
cancer is almost 100%; the 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer that
has spread to distant lymph nodes, bones, or other organs is
approximately 29%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology:
Advancing Oncology Research
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines for
hard-to-treat cancers that could potentially improve outcomes for these
patients.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational compounds and approved agents. Our
differentiated clinical development program is studying broad patient
populations across more than 50 types of cancers with 14 clinical-stage
molecules designed to target different immune system pathways. Our deep
expertise and innovative clinical trial designs position us to advance
I-O/I-O, I-O/chemotherapy, I-O/targeted therapies and I-O/radiation
therapies across multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave
of therapies with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer
research that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of
immune biomarkers and how patients’ individual tumor biology can be used
as a guide for treatment decisions throughout their journey.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy, and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an
important treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo trials
have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the potential role
of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how patients may
benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo is
currently approved in more than 60 countries, including the United
States, the European Union, and Japan. In October 2015, the company’s Opdivo and Yervoy
combination regimen was the first Immuno-Oncology combination to receive
regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is
currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United
States and the European Union.
About Rubraca
Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and
PARP3 being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional
solid tumor indications. In December 2016, Rubraca (rucaparib)
tablets became the first PARP inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) as monotherapy for treatment of patients with
deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced
ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more prior
chemotherapies.
During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) submission in Europe for Rubraca in the same ovarian
cancer treatment indication was submitted and accepted for review. By
the end of October 2017, Clovis Oncology intends to submit a
supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in the U.S. for a second line
or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer based on the
ARIEL3 data, and in early 2018, plans to file an MAA in Europe for the
maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of a potential approval
for the treatment indication. Studies open for enrollment or under
consideration include ovarian, prostate, breast, pancreatic,
gastroesophageal, bladder, lung, and urothelial cancers. Clovis is also
developing Rubraca in patients with mutant BRCA tumors and other
DNA repair deficiencies beyond BRCA – commonly referred to as homologous
recombination deficiencies, or HRD. Clovis holds worldwide rights for Rubraca.
OPDIVO AND YERVOY INDICATIONS & IMPORTANT
SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and brentuximab vedotin or after 3 or more lines of systemic
therapy that includes autologous HSCT. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval
for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description
of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who
have disease progression during or following platinum-containing
chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant
or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 6.0% (16/266) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 4.9% (13/266) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=12).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of =7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients, with
fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome,
toxic epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
