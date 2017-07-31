Foresee Pharma Names New CEO

Dr. Lawrence Gan will lead Foresee's global strategy including portfolio planning, technology and platform research, preclinical and clinical development, commercialization, M&A, and capital market activities. Dr. Ben Chien, Founder and Executive Chairman, will work closely with Dr. Gan to ensure a seamless transition and consistent executions of corporate strategies. With 30-year strategic and operational experience in the pharmaceutical industry, deep scientific expertise in drug discovery and development in multiple therapeutic areas, and a broad network of key relationships within the biotech and pharma industry, academia, and government agencies, Dr. Gan will play a pivotal role to lead Foresee's executive team. Dr. Gan will be positioned to leverage the strong foundations built by Dr. Chien as Foresee embarks in its next phase of growth and value creation.

Before joining Foresee, Dr. Lawrence Gan was President and CEO of the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) in Taipei, Taiwan. He transformed DCB, a non-profit agency, to function as an energetic pharma company and actively promoted biotech industry in Taiwan. Prior to returning to Taiwan in 2015, he served as Senior Director at Biogen, Inc., Director of Drug Discovery at Boehringer-Ingelheim, Senior Director at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Director at the DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals Co., and Principal Investigator at GSK. Dr. Gan participated in 5 NDA/BLA registrations and over 25 IND filings, as well as issued over eighty publications. Dr. Gan received his Ph.D. degree in Bioorganic Chemistry from Tulane University and conducted postdoctoral studies at M.I.T.

"We are excited to have Dr. Lawrence Gan join us to lead our global team into this fast expansion stage," said Dr. Ben Chien, Executive Chairman of Foresee. "Dr. Gan's extensive hands-on drug development experience and insights in government policy-making will provide invaluable resources to Foresee's long term growth."

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange. Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery platform and derived drug products targeting specialty markets, and its transformative early stage preclinical and clinical NCE programs targeting inflammatory & fibrotic diseases and other disease areas with highly unmet needs. Foresee's product portfolio includes late stage and early stage programs such as FP-001, a stable, premixed, prefilled version of leuprolide depot for injection, which has recently successfully completed a global Phase 3 Registration Study, FP-025, a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, currently completing a Phase 1 study, and FP-045 a highly selective oral small molecule Agonist of ALDH2 (Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2), a mitochondrial enzyme acting as a key regulator of reactive aldehydes, oxidative stress and mitochondrial-mediated diseases such as NAFLD/NASH and cardiovascular diseases. Please visit Foresee's website at www.foreseepharma.com.

Media/Investor Contact

Patricia Chou

Patricia.Chou@foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.foreseepharma.com

