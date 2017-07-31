 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Evotec AG (EVTG.F) Pays $300 Million Cash for Aptuit



7/31/2017 6:27:45 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Evotec AG to Acquire Aptuit

HAMBURG, Germany--()--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Aptuit Holdings LLC ("Aptuit") under which Evotec will acquire all operational business of Aptuit for $ 300 m (approx. EUR 256 m) to combine the businesses and expand Evotec's role as leading player in integrated outsourced drug discovery and development solutions. In particular, Evotec is aiming for a value chain extension through unique solutions in integrated drug discovery and development. Aptuit is a profitable pharmaceutical services company that offers integrated early discovery to mid-phase drug development services in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. The Company has approx. 750 employees and three main operating sites in Europe (Verona, Oxford and Basel). The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2017.

Evotec will pay a total consideration of $ 300 m (approx. EUR 256 m; EUR/$ exchange rate of 1.17) in cash for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Aptuit Global LLC, Aptuit (Potters Bar) Limited and Aptuit (Switzerland) AG and the funding of all (albeit limited) existing company debt. The acquisition is financed through a mix of existing cash reserves and an additional new EUR 140 m senior debt facility.

Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail:

info@evotec.com

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Contacts

Evotec AG
Dr Werner Lanthaler, +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Chief Executive Officer
werner.lanthaler@evotec.com


Read at News Release
Read at press release
Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 