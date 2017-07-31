|
This App Will Analyze Your DNA To Help You Lose Weight
7/31/2017 5:50:05 AM
Could your sweat (or saliva) be a clue to a successful weight loss regime?
The weight-loss app Lose It! and Silicon Valley DNA analytics start-up Helix on Monday released embodyDNA, a service that analyzes 16 different traits as they relate to weight loss, nutrition, fitness and sensitivities to certain foods. It measures everything from body mass index and the metabolism of nutrients to muscle mass and gluten tolerance to give people insights into their genetic makeup, says Kevin McCoy, senior vice president of business development at the Boston-based Lose It.
comments powered by