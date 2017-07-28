 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Entellus Medical (ENTL) Banks $50 Million in Equity Financing



7/28/2017 7:27:38 AM

Entellus Medical raised $50 million in a new round of equity financing, according to an SEC filing posted this week.

Funds in the round came from 45 unnamed investors, with the 1st sale recorded on July 13.

In the round, the company offered shares at $14.66 per share based on average closing price on NASDAQ of shares of common stock for the 20 consecutive trading days prior to 2 days of trading before its $81 million acquisition of Spirox, according to the SEC filing.

Read at MassDevice


