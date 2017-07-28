Bay Area's KaloBios (KBIO) Wants a Fresh Start, Changes Name to Humanigen

Transforming company with focus and commitment on neglected and rare diseases



Continue to expect New Drug Application (NDA) submission for benznidazole in Chagas disease to FDA in first quarter 2018

BRISBANE, Calif., July 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:KBIO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, today announced it will change the company’s name to Humanigen, Inc., effective August 7, 2017.

“We have completely transformed into a new company with a focus on neglected and rare disease. Our new identity reflects the company we have re-built with a new team consistently executing our strategy in diseases with high unmet need and leading the way in how we operate,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, chairman and CEO. “Moving forward as Humanigen will give us a new platform to continue our significant progress, to focus on the future, and to deliver value for patients, investors and all our other stakeholders.”

As Humanigen, the company expects to accelerate this transformation executing on key priorities and anticipated milestones, including:

New Drug Application (NDA) submission for benznidazole in Chagas disease, a neglected tropical disease, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in first quarter 2018

Submission for both rare pediatric designation and orphan drug designation for lenzilumab in Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML)

Development of an interim analysis of the lenzilumab Phase 1 trial in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)

Up-listing to a national securities exchange and ongoing work to improve the capital structure

In just over a year, the company has transformed how it operates and has rapidly achieved a number of important clinical development milestones, including:

Benznidazole in Chagas disease:

Confirmed that benznidazole is eligible for review via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway as a potential treatment for Chagas disease per FDA-issued guidance

Eligible to receive priority review voucher if benznidazole becomes the first FDA-approved treatment for Chagas disease per agency guidance

Opened a benznidazole Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA

Received FDA orphan drug designation for benznidazole

Lenzilumab in CMML:

Initiated a Phase 1 trial of lenzilumab in CMML, a rare disease with unmet need

The company’s stock will also begin trading under the new ticker symbol HGEN on the OTCQB market as of the opening on August 7, 2017 – the effective date. The CUSIP number for Humanigen’s common stock will be 444863104.

The name change does not affect the rights of the company's stockholders. No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the name change, and certificates representing outstanding shares of the company’s common stock will not need to be exchanged.

Upon effective date, the company’s website will be www.humanigen.com.

About the Company

The company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases through innovative, accelerated business models. Lead compounds in the portfolio are benznidazole for the potential treatment of Chagas disease in the U.S., and the proprietary monoclonal antibodies, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Lenzilumab has potential for treatment of various rare diseases, including hematologic cancers such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

About Benznidazole

Benznidazole is an oral anti-parasitic medication used in the treatment of Chagas disease, caused by a protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi carried and transmitted by triatomine insects (often called "kissing bugs"). An estimated 350,000 people in the United States are infected with Chagas disease, which, if left untreated, can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal and neurological complications. According to a May 2017 PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases paper, those infected have an almost 18 times average higher risk of death from Chagas-related cardiac issues than those not infected. Benznidazole is the current preferred treatment for Chagas disease in other parts of the world but is not currently approved by the FDA in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be subject to protection afforded by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations as to the timing for submission of our NDA for benznidazole and our expectations for executing on the other key priorities and anticipated milestones described above. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our lack of profitability and the need for additional capital to operate our business as a going concern; the uncertainties inherent in the development and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the acceptability to FDA of a 505(b)(2) development pathway for approval of benznidazole using data drawn from previously conducted studies; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investors: Mike Cole O: 949-259-4988 C: 949-444-1341 mike.cole@mzgroup.us Media: Lisa Guiterman O: 301-217-9353 C: 202-330-3431 media@kalobios.com www.kalobios.com