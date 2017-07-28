Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
CMOs Cringe as
GlaxoSmithKline
(
GSK
) Will be Cutting Its Use by 25%
7/28/2017 6:50:48 AM
GSK will simplify its in-house manufacturing and cut CMO use by 25% under plans to strengthen its pharmaceutical business.
Read at
in-Pharma Technologist
