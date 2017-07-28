|
Boston Scientific (BSX) Warns of Fluke Death Involving Its S-ICD Pacemaker
7/28/2017 6:48:03 AM
Boston Scientific last month alerted physicians after learning of a fluke incident involving its S-ICD pacemaker, in which a patient died when the device’s memory was corrupted by radiation.
In a June letter to physicians, Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific wrote of “a single, isolated S-ICD event that resulted in a device-related patient death in May of this year.”
“Boston Scientific engineers have determined that this patient’s S-ICD repeatedly delivered an atypical amount of energy (similar to the arrhythmia induction function) because a specific memory location was corrupted by radiation within the environment.
