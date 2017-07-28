|
4 Drug Stocks in Focus this World Hepatitis Day
7/28/2017 6:43:55 AM
Every year on Jul 28, World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is observed to raise awareness about viral hepatitis, one of the leading causes of death across the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), viral hepatitis caused 1.34 million deaths across the world in 2015 and many people remain unaware of being infected by the same. While there are five types of hepatitis (A, B, C, D and E), hepatitis B and C are the two main killers with 257 million people living with hepatitis B and 71 million people living with hepatitis C.
comments powered by