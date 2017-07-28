 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Illumina (ILMN) Accelerator in the Bay Area Makes Room for 5 New Biotech Startups



7/28/2017 6:40:56 AM

Xconomy San Francisco — Genomics startups are increasing in number and quality, so much so that three-year-old Illumina Accelerator has expanded with its latest class to accommodate five of them. Xconomy got an early look at the specialty accelerator’s sixth cohort, which includes a company named for a butterfly and the accelerator’s first digital health startup.

Illumina, a San Diego-based company that was a pioneer in gene sequencing technology, founded the accelerator in 2014, along with Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.

Read at Xconomy


Xconomy
   

