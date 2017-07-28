 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Amazon (AMZN) Creates Secret Lab to Explore Health Care Technology, May be Working on Devices as Well



7/28/2017

Amazon has started a secret skunkworks lab dedicated to opportunities in health care, including new areas such as electronic medical records and telemedicine. Amazon has dubbed this stealth team 1492, which appears to be a reference to the year Columbus first landed in the Americas.

The stealth team, which is headquartered in Seattle, is focused on both hardware and software projects, according to two people familiar.

Read at CNBC
Read at MedCity News


CNBC
MedCity News
   

