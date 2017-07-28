 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

As Male Fertility Falters, Tennessee Offers To Sterilize Inmates For Reduced Jail Time



7/28/2017 6:17:11 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
This week, news broke that global sperm counts may be plunging, and that one U.S. state has reportedly begun sterilizing inmates in exchange for shorter sentences.

In White County, Tennessee, inmates now have the option to volunteer for sterilization in order to reduce their jail time by up to a month. As the Washington Post reported, dozens of inmates have reportedly already signed up for the operations as part of the "highly unorthodox and probably unconstitutional deal," drawing criticism from legal and human rights advocates.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 