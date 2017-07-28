Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Ipsen
(
IPN.PA
Preps to Go on Hiring Spree in Europe
Tweet
7/28/2017 6:14:36 AM
Leading Biotech Company Ipsen is launching a recruitment campaign for its facility in Dublin with roles available for technologist, chemists and more. Senior Director Declan Moran provides an insight into working with Ipsen and what the company can offer science and pharma professionals
Leading Biotech Company Ipsen is launching a recruitment campaign for its facility in Dublin with roles available for technologist, chemists and more.
Read at
Irish Independent
