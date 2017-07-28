AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Shows The Peril Of Going All-In

|
When a failed drug trial moves the market caps of three different pharma companies by an aggregate $20 billion, you know it's important.AstraZeneca PLC's big effort to gain ground in the red-hot market for immune-boosting cancer drugs -- a combination of its already approved Imfinzi and a second immune-oncology (IO) drug tremelimumab -- was revealed as a flop in treating lung cancer Thursday morning. This trial -- code-named "Mystic" -- was always something of a Hail Mary. But it was one Astra desperately needed to work.
