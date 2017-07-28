Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s MYSTIC Trial Failure May be a Bad Sign for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

|
AstraZeneca plc suffered their biggest-even decline Thursday after the drugmaker revealed a "disappointing" failure in the trial of its key cancer therapy.
AstraZeneca shares plunged more than 16% in London trading, the biggest decline on record, to change hands at a December 2016 low of 4,295 pence each. Its U.S.-listed shares were down $5.27 apiece, or 15%, in early trading to $28.68 per share.
The news didn't bode well for another drug company that is also exploring a similar treatment, including Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) , which repored second quarter earnings of 74 cents per share, in-line with the analyst estimates.
