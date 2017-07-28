 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)'s New R&D Strategy May be Geared Towards Pleasing Shareholders Rather Than Its Scientists



7/28/2017 5:56:14 AM

Emma Walmsley has disappointed the investment bankers. The new CEO of GlaxoSmithKline Plc has reviewed the drugmaker's strategy and decided against big structural changes in favor of just managing things better.

It looks like the company is going to be run for the benefit of its shareholders more than its scientists.

Read at Bloomberg


