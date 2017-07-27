 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Alere (ALR) Employees to Transition to Quidel (QDEL), Siemens (SI) After Abbott (ABT) Divests Three Businesses



7/27/2017 8:15:44 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When it completes its $5.3 billion acquisition of Waltham-based Alere later this year, Abbott Laboratories will be getting one of the world’s largest makers of point-of-care diagnostic tests, a fast-growing sector.

Thanks to antitrust rules, though, Abbott will be taking on a slimmed-down version of Alere by the end of September.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 