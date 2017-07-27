Employer:
Alere
(
ALR
) Employees to Transition to
Quidel
(
QDEL
),
Siemens
(
SI
) After
Abbott
(
ABT
) Divests Three Businesses
7/27/2017 8:15:44 AM
When it completes its $5.3 billion acquisition of Waltham-based Alere later this year, Abbott Laboratories will be getting one of the world’s largest makers of point-of-care diagnostic tests, a fast-growing sector.
Thanks to antitrust rules, though, Abbott will be taking on a slimmed-down version of Alere by the end of September.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
