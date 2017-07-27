 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pennsylvania Judge Reverses Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Pelvic Mesh Win



7/27/2017 7:53:09 AM

A Pennsylvania state court judge last week overturned part of a jury verdict that gave Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary Ethicon its first win in five pelvic mesh trials in Philadelphia.

Last month a jury in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas cleared Ethicon in the fourth pelvic mesh bellwether to go to trial there, despite finding that the company’s TVT-Secur product was defectively designed and that Ethicon failed to warn of its risks.

Kimberly Adkins had sued in 2013, alleging that the TVT-Secur mesh she was implanted with in July 2010 to treat urinary incontinence caused her injuries.

Read at MassDevice


