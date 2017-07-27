|
This Pharma Jumped 60% in One Month
7/27/2017 7:07:13 AM
Major stock market indexes have kept climbing to record highs over the past month, and investors are more optimistic than ever about their portfolios. A handful of stocks has helped to lead the way higher for the markets, posting huge gains since late June. Among the best performers, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) have all soared 60% or more in a month's time, and investors want to know whether they have more room to run higher.
