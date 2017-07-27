 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Pharma Jumped 60% in One Month



7/27/2017 7:07:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Major stock market indexes have kept climbing to record highs over the past month, and investors are more optimistic than ever about their portfolios. A handful of stocks has helped to lead the way higher for the markets, posting huge gains since late June. Among the best performers, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) have all soared 60% or more in a month's time, and investors want to know whether they have more room to run higher.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 