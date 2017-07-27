|
Why Gilead (GILD) Should Consider Breaking the Company Up Into Two
7/27/2017 6:52:55 AM
Gilead Sciences is nearing a crossroads of sorts. In short, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) eight-week pan-genotypic hepatitis C combo of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir could emerge as a significant competitive threat to the biotech's struggling hep C franchise moving forward.
That's seriously bad news from a value-creation standpoint. Gilead's hep C sales, after all, are already on track to fall by more than 65% over the next three years due to the dual headwinds of price erosion and lower demand.
