McKesson (MCK) Executive Pay Package Plan Rejected by Shareholders



7/27/2017 6:49:17 AM

McKesson Corp. investors opposed the company’s executive compensation plan after a public vote-no campaign by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which accused the drug distributor of aggravating the opioid epidemic.

Investors holding a majority of voted shares rejected the program at the company’s annual meeting Wednesday outside Dallas, the firm said Wednesday in a statement. It’s the second time the board failed to win majority support since advisory votes on pay were first held in 2011.

