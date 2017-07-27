 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
CRISPR (CRSP) to Lose Its CFO in September, Hunt for Successor Begins



7/27/2017 6:42:16 AM

As disclosed previously on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March20, 2017, Marc Becker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (the “Company”), took a family and medical leave of absence.Mr.Becker will not resume his duties as the Company’s principal financial officer or principal accounting officer. He will be transitioning his remaining responsibilities at the Company over the coming months and will be leaving his functions at the Company as of September30, 2017.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


