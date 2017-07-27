 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Brain Cells Found To Control Aging, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Study Reveals



7/27/2017 6:20:49 AM

Scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have found that stem cells in the brain's hypothalamus govern how fast aging occurs in the body. The finding, made in mice, could lead to new strategies for warding off age-related diseases and extending lifespan. The paper was published online today in Nature.



