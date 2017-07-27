Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Brain Cells Found To Control Aging,
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Study Reveals
Tweet
7/27/2017 6:20:49 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have found that stem cells in the brain's hypothalamus govern how fast aging occurs in the body. The finding, made in mice, could lead to new strategies for warding off age-related diseases and extending lifespan. The paper was published online today in Nature.
Read at
ScienceDaily
Read at
Science AAAS
Read at
Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
Related News
Montefiore Medical Center
And
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Awarded $3.4 Million
NIH
Grant To Integrate Opioid And Tobacco Addiction Treatment
Science Says This Is The One Way Money Can Buy Happiness,
University of British Columbia
Study
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Release:
NIH
Funds NYC Center For AIDS Research
Neurotic People May Live Longer,
University of Edinburgh
Study Finds
How Lubricant Made With Seaweed Extracts Could Protect Against HPV Infection,
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Reveals
Zander Therapeutics, Inc.
Reports Research Demonstrating Ex-Vivo Immune Suppression Of IL-17a And IL-2 In Dogs With Novel NR2F6 Activators
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Release: Researchers Discover First Human Antibodies That Work Against All Ebolaviruses
Drinking Alcohol After Studying Can Improve Memory,
Scientific Reports
Reveals
Immune-Onc Therapeutics
Announces Licensing And Collaboration With
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
And
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
To Develop Novel Cancer Immunotherapy
This Biotech Aims To Transform The Diagnosis Of Mental Illness.
Michael Phelps
Backs It. Can It Really Work?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
ScienceDaily
•
Science AAAS
•
Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
•
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
•
Academic / Research - Research news
•
Clinical - Pre-Clinical
•
Brain/Nerve Disorder (misc)