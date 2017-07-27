|
Diabetes Crisis Continues To Rage, But Biopharma's Response Is Tepid
7/27/2017 6:05:05 AM
Many are aware that the incidence of type 2 diabetes continues to rise. Even with this awareness, the recent report from the center for Disease Control (CDC) was pretty jarring. There are now more than 30.3 million Americans with diabetes – 9.4% of the population. But things are going to get even worse. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that if not treated often leads to type 2 diabetes within five years.
