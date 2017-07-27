|
Robot-Driven Device Improves Crouch Gait In Children With Cerebral Palsy, Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science Study Reveals
7/27/2017 5:58:56 AM
In the U.S., 3.6 out of 1000 school-aged children are diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP). Their symptoms include abnormal gait patterns which results in joint degeneration over time. Slow walking speed, reduced range of motion of the joints, small step length, large body sway, and absence of a heel strike are other difficulties that children with CP experience. A subset of these children exhibit crouch gait which is characterized by excessive flexion of the hips, knees, or ankles.
