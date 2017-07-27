|
Researchers Engineer 3-D Hydrogels For Tissue-Specific Cartilage Repair, Stanford Reveals
7/27/2017 5:57:18 AM
Unlike the one-size-fits-all, homogeneous approach to tissue engineering for cartilage replacement, a new study reports the ability to encapsulate cartilage-forming chondrocytes and mesenchymal stem cells in 3D hydrogels within a stiffness gradient. Researchers describe the formation of articular cartilage that shows zonal organization of the cells as it appears in native cartilage, as reported in an article be published in Tissue Engineering, Part A.
