|
Top 10 Biotech Employers in Massachusetts by Job Listings
7/26/2017 12:17:32 PM
August 3, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
The Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation (MassBioEd) recently published its 2nd Annual Job Trends Forecast for the biopharmaceutical industry in Massachusetts. The report notes, among many things, that job postings in the Massachusetts biopharma industry grew at a rate of 6.1 percent in 2016, had an all-time high last year with over 68,000 jobs, and will fill more than 11,600 additional jobs by May 2022.
Here’s a look at the top 10 life science companies in the State of Massachusetts.
1. Sanofi Genzyme
Sanofi Genzyme
(SNY) is the specialty care global business unit of France-based Sanofi. Genzyme focuses on rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, immunology and oncology. Acquired by Sanofi (SNY) in 2011, Sanofi Genzyme continued its focus on rare diseases, but jumped into the area of multiple sclerosis, and expanded in 2016 into oncology and immunology. The company employs approximately 15,000 in the U.S.
Genzyme has a number of open jobs worldwide. Examples include Senior Director Medical in Cambridge. This position is Global Medical Leader (GML) for Hypertension and reports to the Global Medical Affairs for Established Products, Biosurgery & Targeted Brands.
Another example is for Scientist, Type 2 Immunity and Fibrosis, Immunology and Inflammation Research in Cambridge. The position calls for a PhD in Immunology with no industry or academic experience, or a Master’s of Science in Immunology with two years of industry or academic experience, or a Bachelor’s of Science in Immunology with a minimum of five years of experience.
2. Biogen
Headquartered in Cambridge, Biogen (BIIB) is a leader in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It is the leader in multiple sclerosis, and has the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It is focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Biogen has numerous positions available in Massachusetts and worldwide. One example is Senior Scientist, New Indications, Research and Early Development. This position is with the company’s Ophthalmology group and is looking for a PhD in Cell Biology or Ophthalmology with expertise in Ocular Retinal Diseases and Gene Transfer.
Another example is Scientist II, Pharmacometrics in Cambridge. This individual would also be Associate Director, Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics, and lead early programs teams in Quantitative Pharmacology.
3. Pfizer
Based in New York City, Pfizer (PFE) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. In the first quarter of 2017 it reported revenues of $12.8 billion. In the last year alone it acquired Anacor
Pharmaceuticals (ANAC), Medivation (MDVN), and sold off its global infusion therapy assets from its Hospira acquisition from the year before. It reported total revenue in 2016 of $52.8 billion and employs about 96,500 people worldwide.
Examples of Pfizer jobs in Massachusetts include Principal Scientist High Content Imaging, Assay Development. This position calls for a PhD in biology with five years or more relevant experience in high content phenotype assay development, compound screening and workflow automation.
Pfizer also has a position for a Sr. Scientist, Analytical R&D in Andover. The desired candidate will be need to provide data interpretation to their teams and to their customers, and he or she will revise, review, and author test methods.
4. Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Takeda (TKPYY) has a significant presence in Massachusetts. Earlier this year, Takeda acquired Cambridge-based Ariad
Pharmaceuticals (ARIA). It has also recently been restructuring some of its U.S.-based operations, shifting hundreds of executives from the Chicago area to Boston. Takeda is the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan and Asia, and one of the top 15 in the world. It also is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, pharmaceutical company in the world. It was officially founded in 1781, but was actually run for hundreds of years by Takeda family members and goes back about 1,000 years to imperial Japan. As of March 31, 2017, it employed 29,900.
Examples of current job openings for Takeda in Massachusetts include AD/Director, Global Outcomes Research (GI). This position is within the company’s Global Outcomes Research (GOR) team. The individual will participate in global outcomes research studies to identify clinical, economic, and patient-centered unmet needs.
Another currently open position is for Scientist II, Assay Development Immunobiologics in Cambridge. This position calls for a PhD in Immunology/Cell Biology with postdoctoral training and a minimum of two years of relevant experience.
5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Based in Boston, Vertex (VRTX) focuses on viral infections, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as cancer. It also has research facilities in San Diego, Calif. and Oxford, England. It is best known for its cystic fibrosis (CF) products. In 2016, the company reported total revenue of $1.7 billion.
The company does not appear to currently have job openings in Massachusetts, although it has several in San Diego.
6. Merck & Company
Headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., Merck (MRK) is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative drugs, vaccines and animal health products. The company operates in more than 140 companies, and is known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada, but is referred to everywhere else as MSD. It employs about 68,000 people worldwide.
There are a number of Boston-based jobs at Merck. One example is a Molecular and Cellular Biology Research Associate/Scientist. The position calls for a B.S. with (4) years experience in Chemical Biology, Microbiology, Immunology, Cell and Molecular, Biomedical Sciences or related discipline.
Another example is Principal Scientist . The position calls for a PhD with a minimum of 10 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Chemical Engineering, Biophysical Chemistry or related fields of experience or MS with a minimum of 15 years of experience in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Biophysical Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or related fields.
7. Novartis
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis (NVS) has three operating divisions, Pharmaceuticals, Alcon (ACL) (eye care) and Sandoz (generics). In 2016, Novartis reported $48.6 billion in revenue and at the end of 2015 indicated it employed 118,700 people worldwide. The company operates the Novartis Institutes for
Biomedical Research in Cambridge, which it calls the company’s “innovation engine.” It encourages collaboration across scientific and organizational borders and focuses on new technologies.
The company currently has numerous job listings in New Jersey. An example is Clinical Research Scientist (CRS) - CART. The candidate will be responsible for the implementation of designated clinical trials including investigator selection, patient recruitment, preparation of trial related documentation (protocols, Case report forms, consent documents, letters of agreement, confidentiality agreements), and organizing Ethics committee submissions.
Another example is a Ph.D. level Investigator – Regenerative Medicine & Respiratory Diseases, Novartis
Oncology. This candidate will be responsible for identifying project opportunities and progressing drug candidates through the preclinical testing stages.
8. Bristol-Myers Squibb
Headquartered in New York City, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has facilities throughout the world, including in Cambridge. The company’s new research site in Cambridge is expected to open in 2018 and will focus on discovery efforts, molecular discovery technologies and discovery platform chemistry.
The company has numerous positions available worldwide. An example of a position in Massachusetts is Engineer/Scientist I, Cryogenics. This position is at its large-scale biologics manufacturing facility in Devens, Mass. It calls for individuals with a Bachelor’s Degree and six to eight years’ experience, a Master’s Degree and four to six years of experience, or a PhD with zero to two years of experience.
Bristol-Myers Squibb also has a position open in Devens for a Senior Scientist – Stability. This position will involve activities related to the preparation of CMC elements of regulatory filings.
9. Quest Diagnostics
Headquartered in Madison, N.J., Quest Diagnostics is one of the largest clinical diagnostic laboratories in the world. The company employs about 43,000 people and operates facilities and laboratories around the country. In 2016, the company reported $7.5 billion in revenue.
Quest has job openings around the country. It currently has an opening in Marlborough, Mass. for a Technician, Specimen I (Nights). This position calls for a high school diploma or equivalent, preferably with a medical background that includes medical terminology. The candidate would process specimens that come into the laboratory.
Another position is Technologist, Medical II in Marlborough, Mass. The position calls for a Bachelor’s of Science in Analytical Chemistry, Medical Technology or equivalent, preferably with experience in clinical toxicology and knowledge of LC/MS/MS.
10. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)
Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is a contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Wilmington, Mass. The company has been booming recently, including a 31.9 percent increase in quarterly revenue after the acquisitions of WIL Research, Agilux Laboratories, Blue Stream Laboratories, and Oncotest. Although described as an early-stage CRO, the company works in every area along the spectrum of drug discovery and development. The company has 70 facilities in 18 countries with currently 458 open jobs—116 of which are in Massachusetts.
One example is Animal Care Technician II in Framingham, Mass.The primary role of this position is daily monitoring of animal health and welfare while performing daily animal health observations.
In Worcester, Mass., CRL has an opening for an Associate Scientist II - PK/NCA. The candidate requires a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent, preferably in a scientific field, and two to four years related experience. The position will involve supporting PK evaluations.
Massachusetts has been considered the heart of the biopharma industry in the U.S., particularly in the Boston area, where it has the most biotech startups in the country. But the state provides a wealth of life science opportunities. Is your resume ready?
Check out the latest Career Insider eNewsletter - August 3, 2017.
Sign up for the free bi-weekly Career Insider
eNewsletter.
comments powered by