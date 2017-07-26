 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Olympus (OCPNF) Ordered to Cough Up $6.6 Million in Damages to Seattle Hospital Over Contaminated Scopes



7/26/2017 7:39:04 AM

A jury ordered the giant medical scope maker Olympus Corp. to pay a Seattle hospital $6.6 million in damages tied to a deadly superbug outbreak — and told the hospital to pay $1 million to a deceased patient’s family.

But jurors on Monday also handed the Tokyo-based manufacturer a key win, rejecting claims that its flagship duodenoscope was unsafe as designed.

The decision follows an eight-week trial, the first in the U.S. related to gastrointestinal scopes causing outbreaks of drug-resistant infections.

Read at MedCity News


