EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Says Its Next Cancer Test Could Begin Studies Next Year
7/26/2017 7:35:01 AM
Exact Sciences Corp. gave a rosy report Tuesday on its finances for the second quarter of 2017, and said a major study on its second product in the pipeline — a test for lung cancer — will likely begin in early 2018.
The Madison company, whose Cologuard stool-based DNA test screens for colorectal cancer, said Tuesday revenue more than doubled and the number of completed tests increased 150 percent in the April-June quarter over the same period last year. As a result, Exact is raising its projections for the full 2017 fiscal year.
