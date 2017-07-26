 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Says Its Next Cancer Test Could Begin Studies Next Year



7/26/2017 7:35:01 AM

Exact Sciences Corp. gave a rosy report Tuesday on its finances for the second quarter of 2017, and said a major study on its second product in the pipeline — a test for lung cancer — will likely begin in early 2018.

The Madison company, whose Cologuard stool-based DNA test screens for colorectal cancer, said Tuesday revenue more than doubled and the number of completed tests increased 150 percent in the April-June quarter over the same period last year. As a result, Exact is raising its projections for the full 2017 fiscal year.

