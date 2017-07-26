|
Bankruptcy Court Approves Unilife (UNIS)'s Asset Deals to Eliminate $40 Million+ of Debt
7/26/2017 7:16:03 AM
York County-based medical device maker Unilife Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, has received court approval to sell off its assets to creditors and development partners, eliminating more than $40 million of debt in the process.
According to documents filed last week in Delaware court, California biotechnology company Amgen Inc., which entered into a licensing agreement with Unilife in early 2016, agreed to pay $10 million in a court auction for the company's intellectual property and inventory.
