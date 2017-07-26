 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Death Count Rises for Patients on Dynavax (DVAX)'s Hep B Vaccine But Overrall Rate Was Low, Says the FDA



7/26/2017 7:02:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
(Reuters) - There were more deaths in patients taking Dynavax Technologies Corp's experimental hepatitis B vaccine than those taking a rival product, but the overall rate of death was low, a preliminary review by Food and Drug Administration reviewers concluded.

The review, posted on Wednesday on the FDA's website, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the vaccine and recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 