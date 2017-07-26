 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biogen (BIIB) is Hunting for Neurosciences Deals of All Sizes



7/26/2017 6:23:47 AM

* Biogen CEO: "overall, we maintain our global market share in multiple sclerosis (treatments)"

* Biogen CEO: global Tecfidera Q2 revenues of $1.1 billion is a 13% increase versus the prior year; about half of that growth was driven by volume

* Biogen CEO assumes continued strong Spinraza growth in U.S. patients, but expects growth to slow as patients move from loading dose to maintenance therapy

Read at Reuters


Reuters
   

