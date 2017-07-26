|
Nanoparticles Loaded With Component Of Common Spice Kill Cancer Cells, Nanoscale Reveals
7/26/2017 6:18:29 AM
Attaching curcumin, a component of the common spice turmeric, to nanoparticles can be used to target and destroy treatment-resistant neuroblastoma tumor cells, according to a new study published in Nanoscale.
The study, conducted in partnership by researchers at Nemours Children's Hospital and the University of Central Florida, demonstrates a potentially novel treatment for neuroblastoma, the most common cancer in infants.
