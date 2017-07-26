|
Color-Shifting Electronic Skin Could Have Wearable Tech And Prosthetic Uses, Tsinghua University Study
7/26/2017 6:16:19 AM
The ability of some animals, including chameleons, octopus, and squid, to change their skin colour for camouflage, temperature control, or communication is well known.
While science has been able to replicate these abilities with artificial skin, the colour changes are often only visible to the naked eye when the material is put under huge mechanical strain.
