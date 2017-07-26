|
3 Biotechs to Put on Your Radar Ahead of Earnings
Here are three biotechnology companies and one services company that are displaying strong technical charts ahead of their earnings reports.
Exelixis extended out of its bull wedge consolidation pattern, gaining 88 cents to close at $28.11 on 3.8 million shares traded Monday. That’s the highest price the stock has reached since October 2000. The biopharma stock has gained over 90% this year and has progressed up a clear rising channel in the run-up to the company’s earnings announcement next Wednesday. Short-term target is $29.50-$30.
