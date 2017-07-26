 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biotechs to Put on Your Radar Ahead of Earnings



7/26/2017 6:16:05 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Here are three biotechnology companies and one services company that are displaying strong technical charts ahead of their earnings reports.

Exelixis extended out of its bull wedge consolidation pattern, gaining 88 cents to close at $28.11 on 3.8 million shares traded Monday. That’s the highest price the stock has reached since October 2000. The biopharma stock has gained over 90% this year and has progressed up a clear rising channel in the run-up to the company’s earnings announcement next Wednesday. Short-term target is $29.50-$30.

Read at Market Watch


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 